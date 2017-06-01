The Latest: Man at Trump hotel mentioned McVeigh in message
WASHINGTON — The Latest on a doctor who was arrested at the Trump International Hotel after police found guns and ammunition in his car (all times local):
5:30 p.m.
Court documents say a physician who was arrested at the Trump International Hotel with guns and ammunition left a message for an acquaintance saying he had survival supplies, multiple cellphones and that his car resembled Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh "going on a camping trip."
According to documents filed Thursday, Bryan Moles also said he was a "refugee intent on bringing down big pharmacy and big business medicine."
Moles was arrested early Wednesday after the Pennsylvania State Police called District of Columbia authorities about a tip they'd received about Moles making threats and
The documents say Moles told authorities he suffered from PTSD, is a recovering alcoholic and that he'd drained his bank account before he left.
4 a.m.
A physician and Navy veteran arrested at the Trump International Hotel after police found an assault-style rifle in his car is expected to make an initial court appearance.
Forty-three-year-old Bryan Moles of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was arrested Wednesday in the nation's capital on weapons charges.
Police said they received a tip that Moles had sent a text message indicating he was
D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham says the weapons charge is serious and that his timely arrest may have averted a disaster.
Posts on Moles' Facebook page indicate he's a Trump supporter. He's expected in court Thursday afternoon.