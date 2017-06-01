Tropical depression takes aim at coast of Oaxaca, Mexico
MEXICO CITY — A tropical depression has begun soaking southern Mexico as it heads for landfall in an area of touristy beach communities.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is
It is expected to dump 8 to 12 inches (200 to 300 millimeters) of rain across Oaxaca state with higher local accumulations, threatening dangerous floods and mudslides.
The depression has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and is moving north-northeast at 6 mph (10 kph).
A tropical storm warning remained in effect Thursday for the coast between Puerto Escondido and Salina Cruz.