Turkey's FM wants no conditions for Cyprus peace summit

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Turkey's foreign minister says his country and the Turkish Cypriots are ready to take part in a summit in Geneva to work out a peace accord reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus.

But Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday urged the island's Greek Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades to drop unacceptable "conditions" on what the summit's priorities should be.

Anastasiades insists on first dealing with the issue of the withdrawal of Turkish troops. More than 35,000 troops remain in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north after Turkey's 1974 invasion that followed a coup by supporters of union with Greece.