11 killed as girl suicide bombers hit camp in north Cameroon
YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Authorities in northern Cameroon say 11 people are dead after two suicide bombers attacked a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram extremist violence in the region.
Governor Midjiyawa Bakari of the Far North region said Friday that the dead include the two girls who detonated their explosives at the displacement camp in Kolofata.
He says several dozen others were wounded, including 15 who were taken to the hospital in Mora.
Northern Cameroon has seen a rise in attacks launched by the Nigeria-based Boko Haram.
The extremists are known for kidnapping young girls and often use children to carry out bomb attacks.
