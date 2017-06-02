5 countries win uncontested 2-year terms on Security Council

Five countries have won uncontested elections in the U.N. General Assembly to serve two-year terms on the Security Council — Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Peru and Poland.

The 193-member assembly also voted overwhelmingly Friday for the Netherlands to join the council for one year starting Jan. 1.

In an unusual but not unprecedented agreement, the Netherlands and Italy ended a battle for a council seat last year by deciding to split the two-year term on the U.N.'s most powerful body. Italy joined the council this year and the election was required for the Netherlands to join in 2018.