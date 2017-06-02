Search warrant describes scuffle before agent was shot

RICHMOND, Va. — The driver of the car that a Virginia State Police special agent approached before being shot in the head last week told authorities that a scuffle broke out between the officer and the suspected shooter, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Special Agent Michael Walter was shot after he and a Richmond police officer walked up to a car in Mosby Court, a public housing complex in Virginia's capital city, authorities say. The suspected shooter, 27-year-old Travis Ball, fled the scene and was arrested early Saturday after an overnight manhunt.

After the officers approached the car, the driver got out and was detained by the Richmond officer, police said.

The driver told police he "observed a scuffle" between Walter and Travis Ball, who had been sitting in the passenger seat, the search warrant says. The driver saw a gun in Ball's hand near the agent's head, heard a gunshot and saw that the agent was down, the document says.

Walter, who was wearing a protective vest, died of a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner's office said. His funeral will be held Saturday.

Police initially said a single shot rang out moments after Walter approached the passenger side of the car, but did not say there was a struggle between Walter and Ball. State Police Spokeswoman Corinne Geller wouldn't say Friday what prompted the scuffle or whether any words were exchanged.

Police seized guns and ammunition from the car among other items, a search warrant says.

Ball faces malicious wounding and firearm charges and authorities say additional charges are expected. The driver has not been charged.