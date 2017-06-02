Ex-Kosovo leader not allowed into Serbia for book promotion

BELGRADE, Serbia — A rights group says Serbian police have banned a former Kosovo president from entering the country to participate in an event designed to boost dialogue between the former war foes.

Atifete Jahjaga was to attend the presentation Friday of a book containing testimonies from women raped during the 1998-99 Kosovo war. The Youth Initiative for Human Rights group says she will address the gathering via video link.

Serbian nationalists have protested against a festival in Belgrade organized by liberal groups from Serbia and Kosovo — a former province that declared independence in 2008 against Serbia's will.