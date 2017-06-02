Greek protesters hold up Albanian convoy going to NATO drill

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek authorities say protesting Communist party members have blocked a northern highway for hours to prevent an Albanian military convoy from travelling toward a NATO exercise in Romania.

Dozens of protesters prevented the 19 military vehicles from passing through a highway toll booth near the northern Greek town of Kozani for more than four hours Friday.

The protesters let all other traffic through while holding up a banner reading "NATO killers go home."

The Albanian convoy of military trucks and buses took an alternative route.

Some 2,000 troops and more than 500 vehicles are heading to the Cincu training area in central Romania for the alliance's Noble Jump drill.