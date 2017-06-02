Harley recalls bikes; oil line can detach and cause crash
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — Harley-Davidson is recalling about 46,000 motorcycles in the U.S. because an oil line can come loose, spewing oil into the path of the rear tire.
The recall covers certain 2017 Electra Glide Ultra Classic, Police Electra Glide, Police Road King, Road King, Road King Special, Street Glide, Street Glide Special, Road Glide and Road Glide Special motorcycles built from July 2, 2016 through May 9, 2017.
Harley says a clamp on an engine oil cooler line may not have been installed correctly. The company says it has nine reports of oil lines coming off. The problem caused two crashes and one minor injury.
Dealers will inspect the clamps and fix them free of charge. The recall is expected to start on Tuesday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman who died in attempt to cross border was trying to get to daughter
-
N.S. Liberals accused of turning their back on ex-staffer after domestic assault
-
From Doors Open to circus shows: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Man, 87, charged after SUV hits school bus, sending 10 students to hospital