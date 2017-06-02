Kurdish militants claim downing of Turkish military chopper
ISTANBUL — Kurdish militants have claimed responsibility for a Turkish military helicopter crash that killed all 13 personnel on board two days ago near the Turkey-Iraq border.
The HPG is the armed wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which has waged a three-decade-long insurgency against the Turkish state. The war has led to an estimated 40,000 deaths and a two-and-a half-year cease-fire collapsed in the summer of 2015.
The Turkish military said the crash was an accident, with initial information indicating that the helicopter had hit a high-voltage transmission line.