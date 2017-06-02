Man who used emojis to advise killers to be sentenced

CHICAGO — A U.S. judge will sentence an Illinois man who used text-message emojis to offer advice on how to kill a wealthy Chicago woman vacationing in Indonesia.

Government filings before Friday's sentencing describe Robert Bibbs texting "high-five" symbols from Chicago approving plans by his cousin and the cousin's girlfriend to kill Sheila von Wiese-Mack at a Bali resort in 2014. They bludgeoned her to death with a fruit-stand handle and stuffed her body in a suitcase.

Prosecutors want a sentence of nine to 11 years. They say Bibbs offered advice on killing the mother of his cousin's girlfriend for an inheritance cut.