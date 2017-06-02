Mexican journalist loses part of ear in attack

MEXICO CITY — A journalist advocacy group is condemning an attack on a Mexican journalist that included cutting off part of his ear.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says that an unidentified man attacked journalist Carlos Barrios as he left the office of the news website Aspectos in the Caribbean beach town of Playa del Carmen. The assault occurred Monday between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Aspectos editor Eduardo Rascon told the committee that the man also threatened Barrios, telling him that if the outlet didn't stop publishing stories supportive of Quintana Roo Gov. Carlos Joaquin that Rascon would be the next victim.