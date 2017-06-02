Pakistani PM's son appears before panel probing graft charge

ISLAMABAD — The younger son of Pakistan's prime minister has made his first appearance before a panel probing graft charges against his family.

The appearance comes a day after the Supreme Court was angered over a lawmaker's comments equating Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's government with the Sicilian Mafia.

Hassan Nawaz arrived at a government building Friday to face questions from the panel about his family's financial affairs.

The latest development come three days after Nehal Hashmi, a senator from the ruling party, apparently threatened judges for seeking details of bank accounts from Sharif's family.

Nawaz Sharif sacked Hashmi, but tension between his government and judiciary persist.