Puerto Rican nationalist to march, but not as parade honoree

NEW YORK — A Puerto Rican nationalist recently freed from prison will still march in a Manhattan parade — even though he has stepped aside from a formal role as "Procer de la Libertad" — National Freedom Hero.

The parade's board of directors said in a statement that Oscar Lopez Rivera will march June 11 in the National Puerto Rican Day Parade — "not as an honoree but as a humble Puerto Rican and grandfather."

"Unfortunately, the narrative around the parade is not celebration and concern for the situation on the island, but rather misinformation about who I am and what I stand for," Lopez Rivera wrote in an Op-Ed piece published in the Daily News of New York on Thursday.

"We must shift the focus. We cannot let people who are unfamiliar with Puerto Rican history define the narrative and experiences of our community," he continued. "I want to repeat what I have said in many interviews, both in prison and since my release. I personally, and we as a community have transcended violence — it's crucial for people to understand that we're not advocating anything that would be a threat to anyone."

The move came after the massive parade down Fifth Avenue lost most of its major sponsors following the decision to honour Lopez Rivera. He was a member of the Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN, which claimed responsibility for more than 100 bombings in the 1970s and 1980s, including a blast that killed four people and wounded dozens at New York's historic Fraunces Tavern in 1975.

The parade's decision to honour Lopez Rivera prompted sponsors including Coca-Cola, JetBlue and AT&T to drop out of the march up Fifth Avenue. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo also said he wouldn't be marching.

Hispanic societies in both the Fire Department of New York and the New York Police Department also said they would not be sending delegations this year, and the police commissioner said he wouldn't march. Law enforcement officers were among those injured in the FALN blasts.

It wasn't immediately clear Friday whether sponsorship would return.