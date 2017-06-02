Putin: Syria chemical attack was provocation against Assad

ST.PETERSBURG, Russia — Russian President Vladimir Putin says a chemical attack in Syria was a provocation against Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Putin strongly reaffirmed Russia's view that Assad's forces weren't responsible for a fatal chemical attack in Syria in April.

The U.S. in April struck a Syrian air base with cruise missiles after accusing Assad's military of killing scores of civilians with a nerve agent launched from the base.

Putin said the attack was a provocation intended to put the blame on the Syrian ruler, insisting that "Assad didn't use those weapons."