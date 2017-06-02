Putin urges US business to help normalize Russia-US ties

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — President Vladimir Putin has urged U.S. businessmen to use their influence to help normalize Russia-U.S. relations.

Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin said relations between Moscow and Washington are now at their lowest point since Cold War times.

During a panel meeting, Putin called on the U.S. participants of the forum to "help restore a normal political dialogue ... help a newly elected president and new administration."

He also pledged to help improve conditions for U.S. business in Russia.