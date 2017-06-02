Refugees, migrants evacuated from old Athens airport site

ATHENS, Greece — Greek police are evacuating hundreds of migrants and refugees from a makeshift shelter set up inside the abandoned buildings of Athens' old airport.

A heavy police presence blocked off all access to the Hellenikon airport site Friday morning as the roughly 600 migrants collected their belongings and began boarding buses to refugee camps elsewhere in Greece.

Police said about 350 people, mainly families, would go to a camp in Thebes, about 70 kilometres northwest of Athens, while the remainder of mainly single people would go to Derveni, about 140 kilometres west of the capital.

The evacuation was proceeding smoothly and no violence was reported.