Singapore defence talks focus on online terror fight
SINGAPORE — Five countries in a longstanding
Officials from the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore held a joint news conference after meeting in the city-state. The countries are part of the Five Power
The group is "looking at social media on how to counter the narrative that is coming out from this very evil group of people who are determined to establish in the region," he said.
The officials were meeting ahead of an international security conference kicking off Friday in Singapore.
The three-day Shangri-La Dialogue will be attended by