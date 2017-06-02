The Latest: Florida Gov. to veto $410 million from budget
A
A
Share via Email
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Latest on budget deal reached between Gov. Rick Scott and Florida legislative leaders (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vetoing $410 million in projects from the new state budget.
Scott announced Friday that as part of a budget deal reached with state legislators he is going to veto individual spending items instead of vetoing the entire $82.4 billion budget.
The money will be used to pay for some of Scott's top priorities and to boost money for public schools.
Legislators will return for a special session next week where they are expected to approve spending $100 more for each public school student. The budget approved in May only increased student funding by $24 more.
The governor had been threatening to veto the entire budget after lawmakers slashed money to the state's tourism marketing agency.
The session is scheduled for June 7 through June 9.
________
10:11 a.m.
Florida legislators are returning to the
Scott is expected to announce the details Friday in Miami with the two Republican legislative leaders. The session will be held June 7 through June 9.
The GOP governor had been threatening to veto the entire state budget after lawmakers slashed money to the state's tourism marketing agency and provided only a small amount of money for the state's economic development agency.
Scott will sign the $82.4 billion budget, although he is expected to veto individual spending items.