The Latest: Florida Gov. to veto $410 million from budget

The Latest on budget deal reached between Gov. Rick Scott and Florida legislative leaders (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vetoing $410 million in projects from the new state budget.

Scott announced Friday that as part of a budget deal reached with state legislators he is going to veto individual spending items instead of vetoing the entire $82.4 billion budget.

The money will be used to pay for some of Scott's top priorities and to boost money for public schools.

Legislators will return for a special session next week where they are expected to approve spending $100 more for each public school student. The budget approved in May only increased student funding by $24 more.

The governor had been threatening to veto the entire budget after lawmakers slashed money to the state's tourism marketing agency.

The session is scheduled for June 7 through June 9.

10:11 a.m.

Florida legislators are returning to the state capitol to hold a three-day special session where they will boost money for schools as well as set aside more cash for the top priorities of Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott is expected to announce the details Friday in Miami with the two Republican legislative leaders. The session will be held June 7 through June 9.

The GOP governor had been threatening to veto the entire state budget after lawmakers slashed money to the state's tourism marketing agency and provided only a small amount of money for the state's economic development agency.