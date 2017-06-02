UK police charge ex-wife of Liberian leader with torture

LONDON — British police have charged the ex-wife of Liberia's former president with torture offences .

London's Metropolitan Police says Agnes Reeves Taylor was charged Friday with participating in torture between December 1989 and January 1991, during Liberia's civil war.

Taylor is the ex-wife of former warlord Charles Taylor, Liberia's president between 1997 and 2003.

He was convicted in The Hague in 2012 of war crimes that included terrorism, murder, rape and using child soldiers. He is serving his 50-year prison sentence in Britain.

Police say Agnes Taylor, whose residence was given as east London, was arrested Thursday by the force's war crimes team. She is due to appear in a London court on Saturday.