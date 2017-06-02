UK's May urged to take tougher line against Trump on climate
LONDON — British opposition politicians are accusing Prime Minister Theresa May of failing to stand up to the United States over its withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.
May's office says she spoke to President Donald Trump after his announcement and "expressed her disappointment with the decision." May "stressed that the U.K. remained committed to the Paris Agreement," Downing St. said.
But Britain did not sign a joint statement by the leaders of Germany, France and Italy saying they regretted Trump's decision and stressing that the accord cannot be renegotiated.
Downing St. would not say whether May had been asked to sign it.
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn accused May on Friday of "subservience" to Trump.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said not signing the declaration was an "appalling abdication of leadership."
