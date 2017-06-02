US trade deficit rises to highest level since January
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit rose in April to the highest level since January. The politically sensitive trade gap with China registered a sharp increase.
The Commerce Department said Friday that the U.S. trade gap in goods and services climbed 5.2
A widening trade deficit is a drag on economic growth. Donald Trump made the trade gap — the difference between exports and imports — a centerpiece of his presidential campaign. His administration has vowed to reduce the deficit, blaming it on abusive practices by America's trading partners.
The deficit in goods with China rose by 12.4
So far this year, the trade deficit is up 13.4
Trump recently has singled out Germany for criticism, saying it is unfairly benefiting from a weak euro. When a country's currency is weak, its products enjoy a price advantage in foreign markets. The trade deficit with Germany rose 4.3
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman who died in attempt to cross border was trying to get to daughter
-
N.S. Liberals accused of turning their back on ex-staffer after domestic assault
-
From Doors Open to circus shows: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Man, 87, charged after SUV hits school bus, sending 10 students to hospital