Woman embroiled in S. Korean presidential scandal released

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — A 20-year-old woman who was detained by South Korean authorities over a massive corruption scandal that centres on her jailed mother and the country's ousted president has been released.

The Seoul Central District Court on Saturday rejected a warrant request by prosecutors to formally arrest Chung Yoo-ra, saying prosecutors had already gathered the essential evidence they need to push ahead with their investigation.

Prosecutors had detained Chung following her extradition from Denmark on Wednesday and grilled her over various allegations.

Prosecutors say Chung, despite questionable qualifications, was given admission to a prestigious university and received academic favours from the school because of her mother's presidential ties.