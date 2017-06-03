Ariana Grande surprised fans in hospital ahead of benefit concert

Ariana Grande surprised some of her injured fans in hospital Friday with teddy bears, sunflowers and well wishes ahead of Sunday’s “One Love Manchester” charity concert.

The attack at Manchester Arena following the singer’s concert on May 22 left 22 people dead and dozens injured, many of them children who had come to see their favourite singer perform. The suicide bombing turned what should have been a fun night in these young fans’ lives into a terrifying ordeal, and Grande, has been making strides to bring some joy back into their lives.

Grande shared an image of her visit to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital with her 107 million Instagram followers. The caption was simply a yellow heart.

Other pictures popped up all over social media of Grande hugging children in their beds and posing with nurses gathered in the ward.

Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was hurt, posted images of the visit on Facebook, saying he was moved to tears.

Jaden later tweeted with pride that Grande had left a lipstick print on her forehead.

Grande is set to perform a charity concert Sunday at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester in honour of the victims of the bombing. The proceeds will go to a fund for victims of the attack and their grieving families.