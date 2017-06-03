Brother of man who dismembered boy found dead in home

NEW YORK — A law enforcement official says the brother of a man who kidnapped and dismembered an 8-year-old boy in New York City has been found dead in a basement closet of the family's home.

The official tells The Associated Press that a family member discovered Tzvi Aron's body bound, covered and stuffed in the closet Friday. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Aaron had been last seen Tuesday. The death is being investigated as a homicide