Ex-wife of Liberia's former leader appears on torture charge

LONDON — The ex-wife of Liberia's former president has appeared in a British court to answer torture charges.

Agnes Reeves Taylor confirmed her name, age and address at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday and shook her head repeatedly as Prosecutor Karen Jones read out a summary of the case.

The war crimes unit of London's Metropolitan Police arrested Reeves Taylor on charges of participating in torture between December 1989 and January 1991, during Liberia's civil war.

She is the ex-wife of Charles Taylor, the onetime warlord who was Liberia's president between 1997 and 2003.

He was convicted in The Hague in 2012 of war crimes including murder, rape and using child soldiers. He is serving his 50-year prison sentence in Britain.