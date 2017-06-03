German president says Europe must stay committed to Balkans

BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia — Germany's president says Europe should remain committed to the western Balkans despite its many problems, including renewed tensions stemming from the wars of the 1990s.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke in Slovenia on Saturday after a European Union-backed meeting designed to boost co-operation in the troubled region.

A joint statement called for further EU integration, strengthening of dialogue and refraining from "nationalistic and inflammatory rhetoric."

Steinmeier said in comments translated into English that "the discussion today has shown that the past has not been fully overcome."

He warned that whatever happens in the region will affect all of Europe, adding: "We have not forgotten the conflict. We have not forgotten the violence in this region."