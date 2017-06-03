Gunmen from Syria attack Jordan border post, killed in clash

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan's military says gunmen on three motor bikes launched an attack from Syrian soil on Jordanian border positions and were killed in a clash with troops.

The Hala Akhbar news website linked to the military says the attackers started out Saturday morning from near Rukban, a makeshift border camp that houses tens of thousands of displaced Syrians.

The site says a Jordanian soldier was injured in his hand and was in stable condition.

The report did not say how many attackers were killed.

Jordan has alleged that Rukban houses Islamic militants along with displaced Syrians.