India says no Islamic State presence on its soil

NEW DELHI — India's home minister says the Islamic State group has been unable to set foot in the country despite it being home to the world's second-largest Muslim population.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh says Indian security agencies are keeping a close watch on Islamic State's activities and have been successful in countering the challenges posed by the group.

He told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday that good co-ordination between state and central security agencies has led to arrest of more than 90 IS sympathizers in India.

His remarks came amid fears that Islamic State's influence is growing in the region.