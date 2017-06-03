India says no Islamic State presence on its soil
NEW DELHI — India's home minister says the Islamic State group has been unable to set foot in the country despite it being home to the world's second-largest Muslim population.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh says Indian security agencies are keeping a close watch on Islamic State's activities and have been successful in countering the challenges posed by the group.
His remarks came amid fears that Islamic State's influence is growing in the region.
