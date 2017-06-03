Indian PM, French leader talk climate in Paris

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting with the prime minister of India, a critical player in the Paris climate accord, as world governments begin to adjust to the U.S. decision to withdraw.

The decision by President Donald Trump to exit the climate accord reverberated around the world. During visits last week to Spain and Berlin — ahead of the U.S. announcement — Modi expressed his commitment to the accord. But France hopes to get a clear confirmation that India, the world's fourth-largest producer of greenhouse gas, will fulfil its commitment and send a strong signal to the international community.