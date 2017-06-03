Italy police under fire for letting mob boss greet fans

ROME — Police in southern Italy are under fire for allowing one of Italy's most-wanted mob bosses to greet his fans after his arrest and let them kiss his hand.

Police arrested Giuseppe Giorgi early Friday in a bunker inside his home in San Luca, the base of some of the most notorious clans of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mob.

A video shown on Sky TG24 showed police jumping for joy after the arrest. But another showed them letting an un-cuffed Giorgi greet well-wishers outside his home as they escorted him out. One reached out for Giorgi's hand and kissed it to show respect.