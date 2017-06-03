Political shift, hospital's fears hand NRA defeat in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas lawmakers' approval of a measure meant to keep concealed guns out of hospitals is a testament to how much the Republican-controlled Legislature shifted to the left in last year's elections.

Kansas has been a testing ground for gun-rights advocates' favoured policies. But state lawmakers this past week bucked the National Rifle Association by rewriting a 2013 concealed-carry law.

The action also shows that even some conservatives who normally vote with the NRA paid particular attention to the concerns of the University of Kansas Health System.