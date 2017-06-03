State TV: 37 injured in shopping centre fire in south Iran

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state TV is reporting that a fire at a shopping centre in southern Fars province has injured 37 people.

The IRIB broadcaster says the fire in Shiraz city was started by an explosion early Saturday.

IRIB quotes Mohammad Reza Alimanesh, head of the provincial emergency organization, as saying 15 of the injured were hospitalized.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency says the cause of incident is under investigation.

During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when observers fast from dawn till dusk, it is not unusual for shopping centres to be busy with customers late in the evening.