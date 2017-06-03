Sudan minister in Egypt on a visit that may defuse tensions

CAIRO — Sudan's foreign minister is in Egypt in what could potentially be a prelude to defusing tensions between the two Afro-Arab neighbours over a longtime border dispute.

Ibrahim Ghandour arrived in Cairo late Friday and is scheduled to meet with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Saturday. He and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry will address a joint news conference.

Relations between Egypt and Sudan have recently soured after Khartoum renewed its claim to an Egyptian-held border territory. The dispute dates back to British colonial times.