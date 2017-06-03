The Latest: Trump pushing for overhaul of roads, bridges

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's plans for infrastructure spending (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump wants to focus his energy on the kind of building projects that are a strength for the billionaire businessman. He's launching a major push for a $1 trillion overhaul of the nation's roads and bridges.

That's a key item on his agenda that's been stymied in Congress and overshadowed by White House controversies. Trump plans a series of events this coming week to highlight his effort to modernize American infrastructure — the highway, waterway, electrical and airway systems on which the nation operates.

Trump's agenda has been overshadowed by ongoing probes into whether Trump campaign officials or associates colluded with Russian officials to influence the 2016 election.

___

2:15 p.m.

