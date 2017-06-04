Former New Zealand leader John Key receives knighthood honour
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Former Prime Minister John Key and former All Black rugby player Michael Jones have received honorary knighthoods for their services to New Zealand.
Key and Jones were among dozens of New Zealanders
Key stepped down as prime minister in December after winning three consecutive elections. He was cited by the Queen for his leadership following the 2008 global financial crisis and the deadly Christchurch earthquake in 2011.
Key was also credited with completing treaty settlements with indigenous Maori and forging a closer relationship with the United States.
Jones was