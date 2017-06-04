Hong Kong marks 28 years since bloody Tiananmen crackdown

HONG KONG — Thousands of Hong Kongers are expected at a candlelight vigil Sunday for victims of the Chinese government's brutal military crackdown nearly three decades ago on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

The evening gathering in downtown Victoria Park is an annual affair that regularly draws tens of thousands. It's the only large-scale commemoration on Chinese territory of the bloodshed 28 years ago.

Commemoration of the Tiananmen events, whether public or private, remains taboo in mainland China, where many are only dimly aware of what happened. But it's openly discussed in Hong Kong, a special Chinese region with much autonomy and legally entrenched freedom of speech and other civil rights unseen on the mainland.