Indian paramilitary says 4 rebels killed in Kashmir attack

SRINAGAR, India — An Indian paramilitary officer says soldiers have killed four militants who attempted to storm a paramilitary camp in disputed Kashmir.

Bhavesh Chaudhary said the militants fired gun and grenades as they tried to enter the camp in northern Sumbal town early Monday.

Chaudhary said soldiers at the sentry post intercepted the militants and engaged them in a firefight before they could enter the camp.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim the territory in its entirety.