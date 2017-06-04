Morocco king skips W. Africa summit after Israel attends
ROBERTSFIELD, Liberia — Morocco's king is skipping a regional meeting of West African leaders amid his country's bid to join the bloc known as ECOWAS.
King Mohammed VI
Both Israel and Morocco are looking to increase investment and business ties in West Africa.
Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who hosted the summit Sunday, is stepping down from the presidency after serving two terms. She will be replaced as ECOWAS chair by the leader of Togo.