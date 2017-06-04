Must-do for Congress: Raise debt limit, pass spending bills

WASHINGTON — Congress faces a burst of overdue budget-related work this summer.

Lawmakers will have to confront raising the government's borrowing cap. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) says Congress should vote to increase the debt limit before leaving Washington for its traditional August recess.

Lawmakers had earlier thought they'd have until sometime this fall to act.

It would be the first debt limit increase of Donald Trump's presidency.

Some conservatives are pushing for difficult spending cuts to be paired with the debt increase. If those efforts fail, it's commonly assumed that GOP leaders would have to enlist support from Democrats to pass the legislation.