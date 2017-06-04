Philippine police say casino attacker was indebted gambler

MANILA, Philippines — Police in the Philippines say the suspect behind the casino attack that left dozens dead was a heavily indebted Filipino who was hooked on gambling.

Police chief Oscar Albayalde said Sunday the family confirmed the man's identity as Jesse Carlos, a former employee of the Finance Department.

Albayalde says the man's family said he was US$80,000 in debt "due to being hooked in casino gambling."

Albayalde says the family's account corroborated the belief that "this is not an act of terrorism."