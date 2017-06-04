Saudi foreign minister to meet Egyptian counterpart in Cairo

CAIRO — Saudi Arabia's foreign minister is expected to meet with his Egyptian counterpart amid efforts to resolve differences on the Syrian conflict and other regional flashpoints.

In October, the Saudis halted oil shipments to Cairo after it voted in favour of a U.N. resolution favourable to the Syrian government. They were resumed in March before an Arab summit intended to express unity, during which Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Saudi Arabia's King Salman held face-to-face talks.

The two leaders also met during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the region last month.