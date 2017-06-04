Source: Brother of dismembered boy's killer found dead

NEW YORK — Nearly six years after detectives uncovered the dismembered remains of an 8-year-old boy in a Brooklyn house, the brother of the man now imprisoned for kidnapping and killing the child has been found dead in the same family home.

A law enforcement official says police discovered the body of Tzvi Aron on Friday, bound, wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in a basement closet.

The 29-year-old bakery worker had last been seen on Tuesday. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.