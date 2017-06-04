The Latest: NC Man found in LA in slaying of wife and father

WILSON, N.C. — The Latest on a North Carolina man accused of killing his wife and father (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A North Carolina man is being held in California on a murder charge after authorities say he killed his wife and father, left his young child locked in the bedroom of the home they all shared and escaped on a West Coast flight.

Multiple media outlets reported 38-year-old Michael Allen Joyner of Wilson was being held Sunday in Los Angeles after his arrest on two counts of murder. Wilson County Sheriff Calvin Woodard says Joyner used an axe to kill his father Dennis and wife, Michelle.

Detectives were called to check on the family after Dennis Joyner didn't show up for work on Friday. Officers found the two adults on the floor and a toddler alone in a bedroom.

Authorities found Joyner's car at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

___

11:50 a.m.

