The Latest: Trump glad to honour Lincoln at Ford's Theater
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
9:30 p.m.
President Donald Trump has made his debut on Washington's social circuit by headlining an annual fundraiser for Ford's Theater, scene of Abraham Lincoln's assassination.
Trump says he was glad to help continue the long tradition of preserving one of America's most important
Lincoln was killed at the
Trump told the audience which included the
Trump has been somewhat of a homebody since taking office on Jan. 20, limiting his socializing to the White House or his Trump-branded properties.
___
6:15 p.m.
President Donald Trump is about to make his debut on Washington's social scene.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump are hosting a Sunday night fundraiser for Ford's Theater, the venue where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated.
Trump to date has limited his socializing to the White House and his Trump-branded properties.
Since taking office in mid-January, Trump has turned down invitations to a series of high-wattage staples of the D.C. social scene where an appearance by the president is routine. The events include the Alfalfa Club dinner, the Gridiron Club dinner and, perhaps most famously, the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Ronald Reagan is the most recent president to skip the dinner thrown by the White House press corps. He was recovering from an assassination attempt.