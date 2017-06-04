US soldier identified 72 years after World War II death

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Services are set this week for a U.S. soldier from Tennessee who was unaccounted for after being killed by German troops during World War II.

Media outlets reports a funeral for Pfc. Reece Gass will be held Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home in Greeneville. He'll be buried with full military honours at a cemetery in Cross Anchor.

According to the Army's Defence POW/MIA Accounting Agency, the 20-year-old Gass and at least two others inside a tank died on Jan. 14, 1945, when a German tank fired upon them.