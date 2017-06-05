Artist uses felt to recreate New York City grocery store
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Don't worry if the hot dogs in this New York City grocery store feel a little soft and squishy. It's not a health hazard; it's art.
A British artist has recreated the contents of a city bodega (boh-DAY'-guh) entirely in felt — the soft material usually
Lucy Sparrow's "8 Till Late" opened to the public Monday in a 1,200-foot-space at The Standard hotel on Manhattan's west side. It runs through June 30.
Sparrow handmade 9,000 items — from felt peanut butter and jelly jars to a felt fridge filled with felt ice cream. There's even a felt cat.
The artist says the point is to discuss what's lost when small mom-and-pop stores fade away, often replaced by chain stores.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Alberta man mowing the lawn during twister takes social media by storm
-
'Push everyone to be better:' Legacy of Wade Smith to live on as city mourns his death
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I explain to my son why he wasn't included in grandma's obituary?
-
Road rage: Bus driver says it's not fair to wait years before fixing rough Alderney Drive section