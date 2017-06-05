Brazil's president gets police questions in corruption probe

SAO PAULO — Brazilian media are reporting that the country's federal police have asked embattled President Michel Temer 84 questions related to an investigation of corruption allegations against him.

Temer has faced growing calls to resign amid the scandal. He has 24 hours to reply to the questions delivered Monday afternoon. The deadline will come shortly after the beginning of an unrelated electoral court trial that could also affect Temer's ability to stay in office.

A Brazilian federal police spokesman did not return calls from The Associated Press seeking to confirm the questions.

Brazilian media say the questions focus on a conversation between Temer and one of the owners of meatpacker JBS.