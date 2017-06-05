Chief of Moscow's Ukrainian library gets suspended sentence

MOSCOW — A Moscow court has convicted the director of a Ukrainian library of inciting ethnic hatred to Russians and imposed a four-year suspended sentence.

Natalya Sharina was first detained in October 15 in the latest twist of the stand-off between Russia and Ukraine after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and threw its weight behind separatist rebels in Ukraine's east.

The Library of Ukrainian Literature stocks titles in Russian and Ukrainian, and gets funding from the Moscow city budget.