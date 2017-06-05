Identities released of 2 men who died in Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Officials says a Pennsylvania man and a hiker originally from the Czech Republic have been identified as victims who died recently in separate incidents at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The National Park Service say 56-year-old James Baker of Hanover, Pennsylvania, was found dead in Abrams Creek on Saturday. His cause of death won't be released until a medical examiner's report is complete.

The man who fell to his death from the top of the highest waterfall in the park has been identified as 37-year-old Michal Bojko. Officials say Bojko, who had lived in Sevier County for the past several years and was originally from the Czech Republic, fell from the top of the 100-foot tall Ramsey Cascades on May 28.